Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

