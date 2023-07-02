Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,921 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Shares of DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

