Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $164.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,679 shares of company stock worth $5,167,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.