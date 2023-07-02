LGT Group Foundation Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,081,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.84 and a 200-day moving average of $267.72. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $327.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.