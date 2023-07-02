LGT Group Foundation Sells 18,440 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.13% of Materion worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

