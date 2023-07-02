LGT Group Foundation Buys 1,163 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.