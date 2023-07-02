LGT Group Foundation Purchases 3,619 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $65.37 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,951 shares of company stock worth $27,735,103. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

