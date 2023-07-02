LGT Group Foundation Sells 2,658 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Celsius by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

CELH opened at $149.19 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

