LGT Group Foundation Has $4.25 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,354.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.95.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS opened at $322.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average of $339.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

