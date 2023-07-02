LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $540.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

