Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Cut by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.