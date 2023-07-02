Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $305.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

