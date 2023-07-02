LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 71,810 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of MSM opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

