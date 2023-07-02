ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after buying an additional 767,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,071,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

