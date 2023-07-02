LGT Group Foundation Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

AEM opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

