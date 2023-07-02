LGT Group Foundation Sells 256 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 78,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $224.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

