LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,401 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $131.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.01. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

