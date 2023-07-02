LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

