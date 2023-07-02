LGT Group Foundation Sells 21,441 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,278,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.