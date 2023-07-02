LGT Group Foundation Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after buying an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.04 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.