Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 845,948 shares of company stock worth $72,524,708 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

