LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,372,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

