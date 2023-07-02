LGT Group Foundation Purchases 25,035 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 118.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

