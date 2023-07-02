Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 468,135.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 940,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,646 shares of company stock worth $5,651,667. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

PSTG stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.74, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

