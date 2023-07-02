Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

