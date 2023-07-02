Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $245.16 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

