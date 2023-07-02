Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,481 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

