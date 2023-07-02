59,772 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

RF opened at $17.82 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.