Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

