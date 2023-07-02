Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after buying an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after buying an additional 163,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.