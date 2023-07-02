Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 5,654 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

