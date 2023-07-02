Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Insider Activity

eBay Trading Up 0.2 %

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.