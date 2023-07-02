Forum Financial Management LP Sells 612 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

