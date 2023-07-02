Forum Financial Management LP Invests $223,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $561.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.59.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

