International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.64 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

