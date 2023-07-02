Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

