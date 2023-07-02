Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5,991.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016,639 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

