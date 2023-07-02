Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

