WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

