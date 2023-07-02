The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day moving average is $303.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

