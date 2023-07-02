873 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,889,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $524,791,000 after buying an additional 1,305,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $423.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.28.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.