Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.28. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.