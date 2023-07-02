Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,889,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $524,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 426.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.89 and a 200 day moving average of $263.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

