Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.