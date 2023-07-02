Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $10.66 on Friday. MediWound Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 180.62% and a negative net margin of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

MediWound Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

