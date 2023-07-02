Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Steel Partners were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388. Company insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

