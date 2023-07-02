Forum Financial Management LP Sells 370 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

