Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

