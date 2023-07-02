M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

