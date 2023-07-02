Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVEC opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.33% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $89,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.